CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) & Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Head-To-Head Analysis

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) and Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champion Industries has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Champion Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 7.68% -36.78% 12.42% Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $475.74 million 1.04 $36.54 million $3.10 13.98 Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CPI Card Group and Champion Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Champion Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CPI Card Group and Champion Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Champion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

CPI Card Group presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Champion Industries on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc. engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment provides integrated card services to Prepaid Debit Card program managers in the U.S. The Other segment consists of corporate expenses and less significant operations that generated sales from the production of Financial Payment, retail gift, card personalization, and fulfillment services in Canada. The company was founded in June 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

About Champion Industries

(Get Rating)

Champion Industries, Inc. engages in the production, printing, and sale of printed materials and the sale of office products and office furniture, including interior design services. The company was founded on July 1, 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

