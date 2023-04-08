Critical Comparison: Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) vs. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aura Biosciences and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.69%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 241.83%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.25% -36.04% Scholar Rock N/A -51.03% -37.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.6% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Scholar Rock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.96) -4.40 Scholar Rock $33.19 million 12.30 -$134.50 million ($2.28) -3.44

Aura Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Aura Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

