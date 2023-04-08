Critical Comparison: Energy Vault (NRGV) versus Its Peers

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Energy Vault to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s peers have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Vault and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 77 464 1006 51 2.65

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 295.48%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -2.60 Energy Vault Competitors $670.67 million $8.43 million 4.05

Energy Vault’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Energy Vault peers beat Energy Vault on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

