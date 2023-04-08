Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

