Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

