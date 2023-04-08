Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.