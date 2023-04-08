Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.46. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

CUBI stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $551.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

