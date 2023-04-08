CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

