Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $5.59 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.