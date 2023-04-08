D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.60 and its 200 day moving average is $303.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.