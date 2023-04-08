D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

