Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,840 shares in the company, valued at $668,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $7,948.16.
- On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,598.14.
- On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $25,097.49.
- On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $23,497.65.
- On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $22,597.74.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $24,897.51.
- On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.
loanDepot Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LDI opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
