Daniel R. Hart Sells 1,250 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,597,000 after purchasing an additional 141,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Avid Bioservices

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

