Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

