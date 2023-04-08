Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,635,245. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

