Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $452.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $452.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $446.39 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $459.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.04. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

