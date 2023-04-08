Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 29.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $749,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

