Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,266,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BDX opened at $254.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.13 and a 200 day moving average of $240.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.