Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

Corning stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.