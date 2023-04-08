Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 439 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after acquiring an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,993,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

