Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PBH opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.