Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 636,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

