Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $320,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

