Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $362.10 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.85.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

