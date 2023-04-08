Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

