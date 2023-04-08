Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,519 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $200.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

