Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 42,484 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

