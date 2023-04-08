Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.