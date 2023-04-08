Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of DLR opened at $90.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

