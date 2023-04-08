Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

NYSE DLR opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

