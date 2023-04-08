Doug Reddy Sells 6,351 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Doug Reddy sold 6,351 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total value of C$44,647.53.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQX. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

