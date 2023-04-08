Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 15,825 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5,310.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

