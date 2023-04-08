Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,905 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,365 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.