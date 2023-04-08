Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RL. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $112.06 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

