Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

EXR opened at $162.79 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average is $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

