Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Down 0.8 %

SAIA opened at $254.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.22. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.19.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

