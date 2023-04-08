Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $490.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

