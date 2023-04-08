Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.06 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,893,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,297,000 after acquiring an additional 429,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 534,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after acquiring an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several research firms have commented on PTEN. Citigroup cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

