Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.