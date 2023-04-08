Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $943,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,063,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

