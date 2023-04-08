Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $980,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

