Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.