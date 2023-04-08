Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 185 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $14,626,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

