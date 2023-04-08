Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 46,157 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7,517.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,157 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

