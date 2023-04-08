Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

