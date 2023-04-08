Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,320 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,442.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 402,651 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $11,543,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 159,576 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 344.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,430 shares of company stock worth $1,714,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $99.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

