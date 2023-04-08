Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,094 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $73.73.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.