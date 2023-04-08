Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Cowa LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

