Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 1.3 %

DYNT stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

