Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Up 1.3 %
DYNT stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33.
Dynatronics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.