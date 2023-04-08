e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $95.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $81.35 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $21,580,649. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

