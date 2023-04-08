Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 204.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $326.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.46 and its 200 day moving average is $334.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $473.98.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.18.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

